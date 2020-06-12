DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DSNKY opened at $79.02 on Monday. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

About DAIICHI SANKYO/S

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

