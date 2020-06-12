Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of 252.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.