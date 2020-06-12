Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 9.8%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.69, approximately 2,015,071 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,009,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

