Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 9.8%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.69, approximately 2,015,071 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,009,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
