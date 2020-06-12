Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the May 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DAIO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.