Datum (DAT) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $869,302.80 and approximately $19,880.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.78 or 0.06326941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.