DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DBSDY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $67.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.