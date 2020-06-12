Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.13 ($95.65).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.10. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €36.89 ($41.45) and a 1 year high of €91.98 ($103.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

