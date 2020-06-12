Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.36, approximately 1,804,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,012,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Denny’s by 23.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

