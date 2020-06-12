Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,673

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,174 ($53.12) to GBX 3,673 ($46.75) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($50.91) to GBX 4,275 ($54.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.82) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,584.07 ($45.62).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,936 ($37.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462 ($31.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,362 ($55.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,989.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,588.23.

In other news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($35.14), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($370,628.32). Also, insider Simon P. Silver bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($37.32) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($130,609.65).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.