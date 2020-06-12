Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Get Bayer alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.37. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.