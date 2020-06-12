Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $9.30 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

