Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.16 ($11.41) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.59 and a 200-day moving average of €12.28.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

