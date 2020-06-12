Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.16 ($11.41) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of €18.02 ($20.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.59 and a 200-day moving average of €12.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

