Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.92 ($19.01).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.