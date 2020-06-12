Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of DTCWY stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

