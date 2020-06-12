Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,660 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,060 ($38.95) to GBX 3,660 ($46.58) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Citigroup cut Diageo to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.09) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.55) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target (down previously from GBX 3,480 ($44.29)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,961.76 ($37.70).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,784 ($35.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,796.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,910.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45). Insiders have bought 306 shares of company stock worth $857,748 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.