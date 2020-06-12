Diamond Platform Token (DPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,794.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $4,794.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00059646 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.78 or 0.06326941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,566 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.