Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $70.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 105,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

