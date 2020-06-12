Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRNA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. 11,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,817. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,405,810. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.