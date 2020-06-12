Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $414,962.72 and approximately $64.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00694808 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001688 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

