DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $732,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,871. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,098. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

