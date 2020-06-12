Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $724,630.33 and approximately $203.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014059 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004698 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000734 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003047 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.