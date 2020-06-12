Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Down 8.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.78, 8,319,092 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 4,736,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

