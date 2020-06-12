Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 70.1% in May

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the May 14th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dixie Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dixie Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dixie Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of Dixie Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.