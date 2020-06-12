DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the May 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DLH alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of DLH by 10.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.