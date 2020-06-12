Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. 114,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,243,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,051,000 after buying an additional 106,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.