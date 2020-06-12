Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $29.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Domo by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 14,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $847.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.13. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,389.51%. Domo’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

