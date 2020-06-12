Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 3,471,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,197,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The company has a market cap of $173.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.