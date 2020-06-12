Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Down 10.6%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.37, approximately 1,225,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 390,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Get Duluth alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Duluth by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duluth by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.