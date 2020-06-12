DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33, 1,398,862 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,336,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

The firm has a market cap of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in DURECT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

