Dusk Network Price Hits $0.0294 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $243,513.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.78 or 0.06326941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,084,257 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

