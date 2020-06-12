Dynamite 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,396.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003981 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market cap of $140,530.93 and approximately $100,396.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00364555 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009704 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000510 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012448 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015913 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 844,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,529 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

