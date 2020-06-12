Dynex Capital Inc (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.
Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.
Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, Director Barry Igdaloff bought 101,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $887,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
