Dynex Capital Inc (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 9,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, Director Barry Igdaloff bought 101,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $887,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

