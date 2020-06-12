e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $197,080.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $197,080.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

