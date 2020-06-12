East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 60,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

