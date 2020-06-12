Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,252,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. 651,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.