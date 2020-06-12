eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $50.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 747,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,507. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.