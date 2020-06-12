Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 18,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,306. The company has a market cap of $593.24 million, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $171,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

