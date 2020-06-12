Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective (up from GBX 610 ($7.76)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electrocomponents to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 811 ($10.32) to GBX 746 ($9.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.20 ($8.87).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 637.50 ($8.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 603.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.74. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.31).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.63), for a total value of £490,383.84 ($624,136.24).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.