Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELSSF. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Elis alerts:

ELSSF stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Elis has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.