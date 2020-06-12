Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eltek has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eltek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

