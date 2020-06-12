Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $63,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,441,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

