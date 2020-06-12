Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGHSF. CIBC lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $50.09 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

