Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $46.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $50.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.