ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 9.9%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 605,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 133,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

ENG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.62.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.