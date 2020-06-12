Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Up 71.3% in May

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the May 14th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

ENLV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,511. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

