EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,753,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.00.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

