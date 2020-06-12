Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT Raised to $21.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 112.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 92,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,215. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

