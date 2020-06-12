Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.86.

ESPR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,059. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

