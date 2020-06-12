E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry year to date. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Continued improvement in daily average revenue trades on increased market volatility acts as a tailwind. Further, balance-sheet restructuring and strong liquidity position remain positives. Also, the company faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn as reflected by its low debt level. However, the company's persistently increasing expenses is a concern. Further, low rates is likely to impede the company's revenue growth. Also, intense competition with other established companies keeps us apprehensive. Notably, this February, E*TRADE entered into an all-stock acquisition deal, per which it will be acquired by Morgan Stanley.”

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ETFC. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 155,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,551. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.