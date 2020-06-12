EURBASE (EBASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One EURBASE token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00012442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EURBASE has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. EURBASE has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $427.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EURBASE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00076118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00364607 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000510 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015903 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About EURBASE

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,870,096 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com . The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.